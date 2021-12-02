Russell Wilson Had An Interesting Admission On Thursday

Life hasn’t been very kind to Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks during the first 12 weeks of the 2021 season.

After entering the year with playoff aspirations, the Seahawks are closer to owning the worst record in the league than they are to a playoff spot. With that in mind, some fans are wondering if Wilson will be back with the team in 2022.

On Thursday afternoon, Wilson spoke with reporters and had a telling admission. Despite the ups and downs this year, he’s still going to keep battling and remain a part of the team.

“You know, when I think about this season I think about – I love watching the [Golden State] Warriors play, for example,” Wilson said. “I think about their 2019 season. They went through some tough, tough moments there. But also think about where they are today. I think about just how good they are and how Steph Curry kept battling in the midst of being injured or whatever it may be.”

He continued, saying he has “tremendous confidence” in the Seahawks to get better.

“And like I said, me resume shows that I’m an overcomer – and I’m gonna keep being one. So, you know, I have no doubt. I have tremendous confidence in who I am, where I am, what I’m going to be, how I’m going to be, how I’m going to get better every day about my craft and our football seems to get better. Because there is no other choice.”

Will he be back in Seattle next season?