Russell Wilson Has Blunt Comment About Seahawks Offense

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks were off to a tremendous start to the 2020 season, as the Pro Bowl quarterback had 28 touchdown passes in the first eight games. That hot start quickly cooled down though, as they were eliminated in the first round of the NFC playoffs.

On Thursday, Wilson appeared on The Herd to discuss the disappointing end to Seattle’ seasons. He also shared his thoughts on what went wrong for the offense.

Wilson listed a handful of reasons as to why the Seahawks weren’t generating explosive plays on offense during the second half of the season, but none more interesting than him saying they became too “passive.”

“I think the thing for us, we had such an electric, amazing start at the beginning of the year. We were able to do everything. We went for it every game, every play, every possession,” Wilson said on The Herd. “We hit some bumps in the road. I could have played better. I should have played better. I can do my part, too, obviously, as well. I think what happened was that we had several guys go down up front, we didn’t have our starters, necessarily, and everything else.

“But also as our defense kept continuing to play better, that’s the time for us to really take off and keep going and keep preparing at the highest level. That’s something we really wanted to be able to do throughout the rest of the season. Unfortunately, we didn’t go for it as much, I don’t think. I think we got a little bit passive. And we got to make sure that never happens again. We got to make sure we do everything we can to be playing this Sunday. That’s what it takes. We got great players, we got our best players, we got to let it go, go for it and everything else.”

"I'm a big believer in the mindset… Ultimately, I want to play another 10-15 years so I've been thinking about that daily and have a whole plan for that." — @DangerRuss stopped by today: pic.twitter.com/EYAvtX7Kdi — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 4, 2021

Wilson added that Seattle’s offense didn’t make the right adjustments during games. That’s something they’ll need to work on this offseason.

In an effort to correct their woes on offense, the Seahawks fired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer. Taking his place is Shane Waldron, who was the Los Angeles Rams’ passing game coordinator this past season.

Perhaps the change at offensive coordinator will allow Wilson to reach new heights in 2021.