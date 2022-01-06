Russell Wilson Has 1 Clear Plan For His NFL Future

Russell Wilson’s future with the Seattle Seahawks has been a major talking point for the past few months. Speaking to reporters this afternoon, he had an update on his outlook for 2022 and beyond.

Despite the Seahawks’ shortcomings this season, Wilson isn’t ready to move on. At least that’s what he hinted at in his latest press conference.

“My plan is to win Super Bowls,” Wilson told reporters on Thursday. “And my plan is to win them here. It’s that simple.”

Wilson doesn’t sound like a quarterback who is ready to leave Seattle this offseason.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll addressed Wilson’s future with the Seahawks earlier this week. Apparently, the trade rumors aren’t very accurate.

“The kind of conversations that we have behind the scenes are not in line with the rumors,” Carroll said Monday. “OK? There you go, they are not at all. We have been talking, we have been together and connected throughout this whole season. That’s why it’s easy to dismiss those at this time.”

Wilson has been efficient this season with 2,875 passing yards, 22 touchdown passes and five interceptions. He still has a lot of gas left in the tank.

Though the Seahawks’ front office and coaching staff have been saying all the right things about Wilson of late, his future with the team will remain a question mark until further notice.