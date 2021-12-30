Russell Wilson Has Interesting Comment About His NFL Future

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has mentioned in trade rumors for the past year, and his latest comments about his future with the team will only add fuel to that fire.

When discussing the Seahawks’ home finale this Thursday, the star quarterback made an interesting comment regarding his time in Seattle.

“I know for me, I hope it’s not my last game [in Seattle],” Wilson said. “But at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL.”

Comments like these won’t help silence the trade rumors. In fact, it almost sounds like Wilson would be OK with a trade this offseason.

Last weekend, CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora had an update on Wilson’s future with the Seahawks. He’s reporting that a trade happening this offseason is a “very real” possibility.

“The prospect of a blockbuster trade remains very real, given the issues between the sides and sources said there could also be significant changes coming to the Seattle organization as well, with the team at a crossroads,” the report reads. “Sources said ownership has not been pleased with the results of the past few seasons.”

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, Wilson’s camp released a list of teams he’d be willing to play for outside of the Seahawks. The list included the Bears, Cowboys, Raiders and Saints.

It’s going to be really interesting to see what happens with Wilson this offseason. If he’s traded, it’ll change the landscape of the league.