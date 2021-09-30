Russell Wilson Has 3-Word Message After Tough Start

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks entered this season with Super Bowl aspirations. Despite their 1-2 start, the goal this year hasn’t changed.

On Thursday afternoon, Wilson posted an encouraging message on Twitter for his fans. He tweeted, “I love adversity.”

Wilson has played well through three games, but it hasn’t been enough for Seattle. He’s entering Week 4 with a 73.3 completion percentage, 895 passing yards and seven touchdown passes.

I love adversity. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 30, 2021

After losing to the Tennessee Titans in an overtime thriller, the Seahawks had a disappointing performance on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.

Seattle’s schedule isn’t going to get any easier as the season progresses. On Sunday, the Seahawks will take on the San Francisco 49ers in their first division game this year.

Another loss for the Seahawks would put them in a huge hole, especially in the NFC West. However, it sounds like Wilson is up for the challenge this weekend.

Wilson has never lost three regular season games in a row as the starting quarterback of the Seahawks. Perhaps that’s why he’s so confident in his team’s ability to bounce back after a tough loss.

If the Seahawks take care of business this weekend, they’ll have some confidence heading into a Week 5 showdown with the Los Angeles Rams. But if they’re not able to win this Sunday, they might just end up falling down the NFC standings.