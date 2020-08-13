Russell Wilson Has Suggestion For Seahawks’ Coaches In 2020

Russell Wilson usually puts up strong numbers with the Seattle Seahawks, but he’d see his production skyrocket if the coaching staff actually let him loose every game.

ESPN reporter Brady Henderson highlighted that Wilson ranks 12th in pass attempts through the first three quarters. As for the fourth quarter, the Super Bowl champ ranks third among all quarterbacks.

With the regular season approaching fairly soon, Wilson has a message for the team. He’d like to see the offense approach every quarter like it’s the last one of the game. In other words, the Seahawks should put the ball in Wilson’s hands more often.

“We’ve won a lot of games in the fourth quarter and been able to do some fun things in the fourth quarter,” Wilson said. “Let’s treat every quarter like it’s the fourth quarter.”

Russell Wilson asked about the Let Russ Cook debate, says he'd like to be involved more in games earlier on. "Let's treat every quarter like the fourth quarter.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 13, 2020

Wilson is one of the few quarterbacks in the NFL that produces a ton of huge plays without the turnovers.

Even though Pete Carroll’s teams are predicated on a strong defense and steady rushing attack, it’s time for him to rely heavily on his quarterback.

If the Seahawks plan on winning the NFC West this fall, Wilson will have to put the team on his back. It’s not a matter of if he can do it though, it’s a matter of if the coaches will allow him to.

[Bob Condotta]