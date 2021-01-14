Russell Wilson Has Telling Comment On Brian Schottenheimer

Earlier this week, the Seattle Seahawks announced the team parted ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

The decision came after the Seahawks suffered an upset loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. Star quarterback Russell Wilson struggled completing just 11-of-27 passes for 174 yards with two touchdowns and one interception – which was returned for a touchdown.

With a few days to digest the news, Wilson is clearly hurt by the Seahawks decision to let Schottenheimer go.

“I think he’s going to be a head coach…Unfortunately for us, in Coach’s eyes, see if we can make a change…the bottom line is, we were the best offense in football. It hurts,” Wilson said, via Seahawks reporter Gregg Bell.

Russell Wilson on Brian Schottenheimer leaving #Seahawks: "I think he's going to be a head coach. …Unfortunately for us, in Coach's eyes, see if we can make a change…the bottom line is, we were the best offense in football…It hurts." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 14, 2021

Earlier this week, Wilson had a special message for Schottenheimer.

“Schotty… I’m grateful for how much you meant to me over the past three years,” Wilson said to his former coach. “God blessed me with you, we won a lot of games, threw a lot of touchdowns and had a blast in meetings and our bible studies. The best days are ahead for you. Go be Great. God first.”

Seattle’s offense started the season on fire. “Let Russ Cook” became a prominent theme as Russell Wilson along with wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett looked to be unstoppable.

Over the last half of the season, however, the Seahawks fell back to Earth.

Now the team is looking for a new offensive coordinator.