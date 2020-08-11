Photo: Russell Wilson Is Looking Jacked Before The NFL Season

We’re still a month away from the start of the NFL season, but it looks like Russell Wilson is ready for football to begin today.

It’s been a hectic offseason for Wilson. Back in July, Wilson and his wife Ciara welcomed their newest child into the world. Additionally, the happy couple have devoted a lot of their resources to help those affected by COVID-19.

As far as his football career goes, Wilson seems thrilled with his current situation in Seattle. He immediately gave his approval on the team’s acquisition of All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, who should help the Seahawks reach new heights on defense.

There probably hasn’t been much free time for Wilson this offseason, and to be honest that’s because he’s spending a lot of his hours in the gym. A photo of Wilson lifting weights is going viral this Tuesday. Let’s just say the Pro Bowl quarterback appears to be in incredible shape.

Defenses in the NFC West should be on high alert after seeing that image.

Wilson had an All-Pro season in 2019, throwing for 4,110 yards, 31 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Seattle didn’t add too many reinforcements on offense, but Wilson always seems to elevate the players around him. Besides, the team has an impressive wide receiver duo in Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

The Seahawks will begin the 2020 season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.