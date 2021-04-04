Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Major Target For Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly continuing to build around Russell Wilson, despite the superstar quarterback being mentioned in trade rumors.

Wilson reportedly expressed his frustration with the Seahawks earlier this offseason, leading some to suggest that a trade is possible. Four teams were mentioned as potential destinations for the superstar quarterback, though a trade doesn’t appear to be imminent.

The Seahawks are reportedly going in the other direction, choosing to further build around Wilson and the offense.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Wilson is hoping the Seahawks will be able to add Antonio Brown.

“I’m told they’re still building around Russell Wilson here. They’re still trying to find him capable pieces to try to bridge some of that frustration he had with building a contender. They got guard Gabe Jackson, they got tight end Gerald Everrett. Now I’m told they’re looking around for potential No. 3 receiver help behind D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who just signed a massive extension. One name to watch is Marquise Goodwin. The speedster, he’s got that world-class speed. He is now a free agent. I’m told they’ve at least put a feeler out in that area.

They looked at Willie Snead and Sammy Watkins before they signed in free agency. So, they want to flesh out pass-catching options for Russell Wilson and look, we know Wilson loves Antonio Brown. He would like to have him on that team. They haven’t made any major moves there yet, but if this goes into the spring and summer and Brown is still unsigned with the Bucs, I could see Seattle swooping in there,” Fowler said.

Brown spent the 2020 season with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay reportedly wants Brown back for another season, though the two sides have yet to agree to a deal.