Russell Wilson Makes It Clear Who The NFL’s Best QB Is

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is known as a humble guy. But he’s well-aware that he’s one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL.

Wilson joined The Dan Patrick Show on Friday to talk football with the NFL season in full swing. Dan Patrick got right to the point when he asked Wilson who he believed the best quarterback in the NFL was. The Seahawks quarterback offered an interesting response.

At this point, many believe Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best in the league. It’s tough to argue against Mahomes right now. The Chiefs quarterback has quickly risen to the pinnacle of the NFL after leading his team to the Super Bowl last year.

Right now, Wilson is the only other quarterback that can compare to Mahomes in terms of talent. The Seahawks quarterback believes he’s the best in the league at this point. Take a look below.

The one difference between Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson is the talent surrounding them. Mahomes has a ridiculous amount of weapons to work with on offense, including speedster Tyreek Hill. Wilson, on the other hand, has had to deal with below-average offensive lines and struggling receiver units.

Wilson appears to be overcoming roster deficiencies once again this season. The Seahawks are off to a hot start in the 2020 season after beating the Atlanta Falcons 38-25.

Wilson and the Seahawks will look to move to 2-0 this Sunday when they take on the New England Patriots.