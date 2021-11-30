Russell Wilson Names 1 Clear Priority For The Seahawks

Russell Wilson has been back with the Seahawks the last few weeks, but the tide has yet to turn in Seattle. After another dismal performance on Monday night against the Washington Football Team, the entire organization is looking for answers.

The Seahawks offense proved to be the issue in Landover, Maryland yesterday during a 17-15 loss. Seattle tallied just 267 total yards from scrimmage and 34 rushing yards in a third straight loss, falling to 3-8 on the year.

Wilson wasn’t spectacular in his third game back from a thumb injury, but he did show improvement from his performances from the past two weeks. He completed 20 of his 31 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns and nearly led the Seahawks on a game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter.

However, Wilson recognized one major issue with Seattle’s offense and his own play after the game. Only one of his 20 completions went to star wide receiver DK Metcalf, which the quarterback acknowledged isn’t acceptable.

“Obviously we need to get DK the football,” Wilson said, per Pro Football Talk. “We called several plays for him. He had a sweet deep cross that he was gonna be wide open, maybe for a touchdown, that I had to move. . . . That was unfortunate. . . . We called some other stuff and they doubled him. We called two plays in a row for him and they doubled him on those. . . . He’s one of the best football players in the world. We got to get him the football. We got to find ways to do it. We got to move him around maybe. We’ve got to study it and find out what we can do.”

Part of the reason the Seahawks offense has been so successful over the last three years has been the connection between Wilson and Metcalf. However, that combination hasn’t been the same in recent weeks.

Since Wilson got back under center for Seattle, Metcalf has made just eight catches for 70 yards in the last three games. He hasn’t caught a touchdown pass during that span after scoring eight times in the Seahawks first eight weeks.

Getting Metcalf the ball moving forward should obviously be a point of emphasis for Seattle. Unfortunately, it might already be too late for the Seahawks to turn things around with just six games remaining.