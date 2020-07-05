Russell Wilson Never Forgot What 1 Person Said At NFL Combine

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has never forgotten what he heard one person say after he measured in at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Wilson, 31, has become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Seahawks star is a seven-time Pro Bowler and he was a second-team All-Pro last year.

But Wilson’s rise to stardom in the NFL was surprising to some. Wilson was a third round pick out of Wisconsin in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Wilson, who also played baseball, does not have prototypical NFL quarterback size. The former Badgers star measured in at 5 feet 10 inches at the NFL Scouting Combine. Wilson recalled on Cold as Balls: Cold Calls what he heard one person say after he measured in.

“He’ll never make it,” one person at the 2012 NFL Scouting Combine said about Wilson.

.@DangeRussWilson heard that after his height was announced as 5'10" at the combine. Never forgot it. pic.twitter.com/AF0ngwNsB3 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 4, 2020

Of course, that person could not have been more wrong.

Wilson started right away for the Seahawks in 2012. He helped lead to a win in Super Bowl XLVIII, beating the Denver Broncos.

The former Wisconsin Badgers star has since gone on to become one of the best passing quarterbacks in the NFL. Wilson has thrown for 29,734 yards, rushed for 3,993 yards and has more than 240 career touchdowns.

Now, Wilson might be lobbying for the Seahawks to add a star at wide receiver. The Seahawks enter the 2020 season as one of the favorites in the NFC.