Look: Russell Wilson Shares New Message Ahead Of Season

After all of the noise that surrounded Russell Wilson this offseason, it looks like he’ll be back with the Seattle Seahawks again in 2021. Now, it’s time for the veteran quarterback to get back to work.

Wilson looks to be doing just that as he posted a workout video on Twitter. The clips showed the 32-year-old in the weight room and out on the practice field, going through throwing drills.

Wilson also penned a message to his followers, showing just how hungry he is to get back onto the field this fall.

“It takes a Wolf to catch a Wolf,” the Seahawks quarterback wrote to accompany the clip.

Seattle fans will probably be most pleased to see Wilson donning a Seahawks helmet in the video.

Speculation about the quarterback’s future mostly came to an end earlier this week when recent Seattle signee, Carlos Dunlap, confirmed that Wilson had told him he would be back in 2021.

“He told me he’s with us, and here to stay. Go Hawks,” Dunlap said.

Wilson reportedly expressed a similar sentiment to the other free agents that signed with the Seahawks this offseason, which bodes well for the NFC West organization. At one point, it looked like eight-time Pro Bowler was finished with Seattle, but tensions have since died down.

The drama began earlier this offseason when Wilson expressed his frustration about the lack of protection he’d gotten with the Seahawks. Considering he’s been sacked 394 times in 144 regular season games, the gripe was more than fair. But things spiraled out of control from there. Four teams emerged as Wilson’s preferred landing spots and it seemed that his time with the Seahawks was over.

However, the organization looks to have patched things up with its franchise quarterback and can now proceed accordingly. With Wilson at the helm, the Seahawks should be right in the mix yet again next fall.