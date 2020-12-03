Russell Wilson Reveals A Massive NFL Retirement Goal

Russell Wilson isn’t planning on retiring from the NFL anytime soon, but once his playing days are over, he has one major goal.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback revealed to Mark Cuban that he has a goal of owning the franchise he plays for one day.

That’s a lofty goal, considering the Seahawks are worth close to $3 billion, but Wilson shouldn’t be underestimated. The 5-foot-11 quarterback has gone from third-round NFL Draft pick to legendary Super Bowl champion.

“I’m fired up to get there. I would love to own the Seattle Seahawks one day,” Wilson told Cuban on his DangerTalk podcast. “The city is so special … That would be one of my biggest goals in life.”

Wilson, 32, has played for the Seahawks since his rookie season in 2012. He’s gone on to win a Super Bowl and make seven Pro Bowls. Wilson was a second-team All-Pro in 2019.

Cuban, of course, knows what it’s like to own a professional team.

“If it was easy, everybody would do it. But, it’s not the easiest thing in the world,” Cuban said.

Of course, “everyone” doesn’t have the money to buy a professional sports team. But maybe Wilson, who’s made more than $160 million over the course of his career, could get there one day.