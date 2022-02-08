Russell Wilson Reportedly Open To Surprising Trade Destination

Russell Wilson hasn’t officially demanded a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, but that won’t stop rumors from swirling.

On a recent episode of “The Kevin Sheehan Show,” Sheehan revealed one team that Wilson wouldn’t be against playing for. That team happens to be the Washington Commanders.

“I did talk to a few people in Vegas,” Sheehan said, via Audacy. “And the only thing that I will tell you is something that I feel confident in, based on the sources, and that is that Russell Wilson is not against being traded to Washington.”

Wilson was seen hanging out with Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen at the Pro Bowl this past weekend. They took a picture together that eventually made its way over to social media.

Last week, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had an update on Wilson’s future with the Seahawks. He said a trade shouldn’t be ruled out at this time.

“Russ wants to know his options. I’m not saying he’s definitely going to go, but he wants to look around and see,” Rapoport said. “If you’re Seattle, it’s the same problem they’ve had the last few years. Even if they get a great offer, who is actually going to be their quarterback and how quickly can they rebuild? Because Pete Carroll is going to be 71, and he doesn’t want it to be a full-year rebuild. I wouldn’t rule out a trade, but it has to be a no-brainer and they have to know the answer to the next question as well.”

Rapoport added that Wilson’s no-trade clause gives him a lot of leverage in this situation.

Washington hasn’t really been mentioned as a landing spot for Wilson in the past, but it’s no secret the Commanders need help at the quarterback position.

Do you think Wilson will be in the nation’s capital next season?