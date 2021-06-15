Earlier this offseason, Seahawks fans were unsure if Russell Wilson would be back in Seattle for the 2021 campaign. The franchise’s quarterback for the last decade expressed some issues with the organization’s front office, sending the league into a frenzy and leaving many wondering if he’d already played his last snap for the Seahawks.

Wilson clearly was able to patch things up with the team, or at least got what he wanted, as he returned for the franchise’s offseason program. All seems to be well in Seattle, at least for now.

On Tuesday, Wilson and Pete Carroll wanted to put any further speculation about a rift within the organization to bed. The 32-year-old quarterback popped into his coach’s press conference with a message of reassurance for the team’s wondering fanbase.

“Just letting everybody know we’re still friends,” Wilson said as he leaned in for an embrace with Carroll.

Wilson and Carroll getting together for a brief embrace should let Seahawks fans take a deep breath and finally move on with their summers.

After practice on Tuesday, Wilson posted a lengthier message of his own from his Twitter account. In the video, he expressed his desire to win titles with the Seahawks and reiterated that the team means a lot to him.

“You know, playing on this team means a lot to me,” Wilson said. “Winning means everything to me. I’m going to do whatever it takes to win and try to find a way to win every play, every moment, every second. That’s just in my blood. I think that at the end of the day, the real reality is that I’m here. And I’m here to win. I’m here to win it all.”

Wilson and the Seahawks haven’t been able to compete for a Super Bowl since losing to the Patriots in 2014 in heartbreaking fashion. With the eight-time Pro Bowler back under center, Seattle should be in the mix but may need a little bit of luck to get back to the championship game this season.

