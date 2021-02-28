Report: Russell Wilson Has Telling Mindset On Pete Carroll, Sons

Russell Wilson could be the next big-name quarterback traded this offseason.

We’ve already seen two major quarterback trades, with Matthew Stafford heading to Los Angeles and Carson Wentz heading to Indianapolis. Could Wilson be next?

The Seahawks quarterback has reportedly not demanded a trade out of Seattle. However, he’s reportedly unhappy with several aspects of the franchise. Wilson reportedly has four preferred trade destinations if the Seahawks decide to move on.

“I can confidently tell you that, no, he does not want out of Seattle,” Jake Heaps said. “Now, I can tell you that confidently here in 2021 that that is the goal. The goal is to be in Seattle, play in Seattle forever, to retire as a Seahawk. But I think the days you see and as you open this conversation of Russell Wilson sitting back and being that poster child for your franchise quarterback not saying anything, I think, is done. I think Russell Wilson is tired of sitting back and hoping for change, and is wanting to see change.”

Some of Wilson’s issues with the Seahawks reportedly stem from Pete Carroll and his sons.

“Seahawks receivers coach Nate Carroll, Pete’s son, briefly stepped away from the job in frustration over his role, sources tell The Athletic. He made his unhappiness known to players. Russell Wilson and those around him believe Carroll, and his sons, answer to no one,” The Athletic reports.

Wilson is an elite, Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Rightfully, he wants more say within the Seahawks’ organization.

But will Seattle give that to him, or decide to move on?

The former seems much more likely, but based on what’s already happened this offseason, you never know.