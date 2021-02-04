Russell Wilson Reveals How Much Longer He Wants To Play For

It feels like just a few years ago that Russell Wilson was a surprising Week 1 starter as a rookie for the Seattle Seahawks, after being taken in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. Wilson is 32 years old, with nine NFL seasons under his belt, and is on a Hall of Fame trajectory.

It wasn’t that long ago that a 32-year old quarterback would be just a few years from retirement. Guys like Tom Brady and Drew Brees have changed the equation for the QB position, thriving into their 40s. Wilson doesn’t plan to go anywhere anytime soon.

Wilson has said for a while that he wants to play until he’s 45, which would give him another 13 seasons. He hasn’t wavered on that, saying as much to Colin Cowherd on The Herd this afternoon.

“It’s about your mindset… preparing and investing in that part of it as well. That’s been a big part of it for my career, to really sustain success year in and year out,” Wilson said. “Ultimately, I want to play another 10-15 years so I’ve been thinking about that daily and have a whole plan for that. So, for me, it’s the obsession with winning, it’s the obsession with process, and loving process more than the result, and you need to focus on championships.”

"I'm a big believer in the mindset… Ultimately, I want to play another 10-15 years so I've been thinking about that daily and have a whole plan for that." — @DangerRuss stopped by today: pic.twitter.com/EYAvtX7Kdi — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 4, 2021

For Wilson, that championship-level of success came early. He led the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl in 2013, just his second year in the league, and has had the team contending every single year. The 9-7 2017 season is his worst in the league, and Seattle has averaged just under 11 wins per year during his career, during which he’s never missed a start.

While this season ended in a bit of a disappointment after Wilson opened it playing at an MVP level, he remains pretty clearly one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks, and doesn’t look to be slowing down.

If guys like Brady, Brees, and Aaron Rodgers can find ways to play into their late 30s and 40s, it stands to reason that Russell Wilson has a shot.