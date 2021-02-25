Russell Wilson Posts 2-Word Message Amid Trade Rumors

In news that shocked the NFL world on Thursday morning, rumors started swirling regarding the Seattle Seahawks and star quarterback Russell Wilson about a potential blockbuster trade.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Wilson hasn’t demanded a trade and suggested he wants to stay in Seattle. However, the star quarterback reportedly has four landing spots in mind: Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas and New Orleans.

While most teams in the NFL would trade for Wilson, the Seahawks are reportedly not planning to move on from their star quarterback. Of course, that could change if the team receives a solid offer.

Wilson himself isn’t listening to the rumors, choosing to focus on his offseason workouts. “All fuel,” he said on Twitter with a video showing him putting in some hard work this offseason.

Earlier this offseason, Wilson made headlines when he openly criticized his offensive line and the Seahawks commitment to building a better offensive line.

He’s been the most-sacked quarterback since he entered the league and made it clear he wants that to change. His comments rose some eyebrows at the time, but no one expected him to be on the trade block.

Just a few weeks later, whispers of a potential trade have grown into a deafening roar.

Could we see Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson all traded in the same offseason?

We’ll find out in the coming weeks.