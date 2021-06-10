Russell Wilson Has 1 Main Priority With The Seahawks

While he may be denying he requested a trade, there were widespread reports this offseason that Russell Wilson was unhappy with the Seattle Seahawks.

Things even got as far as Wilson’s agent revealing four preferred trade destinations for his client. After a while though, the chatter died down and it became clear Wilson would remain in Seattle.

On Thursday, the eight-time Pro Bowler addressed reporters at minicamp, laying out his goal for the season: a second Super Bowl title.

“The real reality is that I’m here and I’m here to win. I’m here to win it all,” Wilson said.

With Wilson leading the way, the Seahawks have reached the playoffs five of the last six seasons. However, they have not advanced past the divisional round since making it it to Super Bowl XLIX seven years ago.

As long as Wilson is operating at a high level, Seattle has a chance to contend in the NFC in 2021. But, given how this offseason unfolded, it will be interesting to see what happens if the Seahawks underachieve.

Wilson still has two more years on his contract, but could want out if he feels his chances to win in Seattle are dwindling.