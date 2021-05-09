Russell Wilson Reacts To D.K. Metcalf’s Performance Sunday

As his quarterback in Seattle, Russell Wilson is used to having an up-close and personal view of Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf doing incredible things.

This afternoon, Wilson had to follow Metcalf’s performance at the USA Track and Field Golden Games in California from afar. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound pass catcher ran a 10.36 in the 100-meter dash, which was last in his nine-man heat and 15th out of 17 overall.

Don’t let those rankings fool you: what Metcalf did today was remarkable. A man of his size who is not a full-time track athlete holding his own in a competition like that it is impressive.

Russell Wilson was clearly moved by the showing, telling Metcalf on Twitter that he was “awesome.”

After the race, a gracious Metcalf tipped his cap to the premier sprinters he competed against. It was his first time racing on the track since high school.

“These are world-class athletes,” Metcalf said, via ESPN. “They do this for a living. It’s very different from football speed, from what I just realized. So, like I said, just excited to be out here.”

The next time we see D.K. sprinting like that, it will probably come on the football field.