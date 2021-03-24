Russell Wilson Reacts To Least Seattle Seahawks Move

If Russell Wilson really wants to be traded, his latest tweet certainly contradicts such a notion. The Seahawks quarterback is a big fan of Seattle’s latest signings.

The Seahawks re-signed Benson Mayowa and then went and signed former San Francisco 49ers‘ pass-rusher Kerry Hyder on Tuesday. Both will be key for Seattle’s defense this upcoming season, which must take a step forward if the Seahawks are going to compete for the NFC West this fall.

One of Seattle’s priorities this off-season was and is to make Wilson happy. It appears they got the job done by signing Mayowa and Hyder.

The Seahawks’ franchise quarterback had an encouraging reaction to Seattle’s latest roster moves. Take a look.

Russell Wilson admitted earlier this season that he’s frustrated with Seattle’s front office because it hasn’t included him in its plans. It’s unclear if the Seahawks had Wilson in the mix when they made the decision to sign Hyder and re-sign Mayowa, but he’s certainly happy with how things turned out here.

Adding Hyder to the mix is an excellent pick-up for the Seahawks. The veteran defensive lineman had his best season yet last year, totaling 49 combined tackles and 8.5 sacks. Even better, Seattle steals him away from San Francisco, which wasn’t interested in re-signing Hyder given his high price tag.

Defensive line play has been below-average for Seattle these past few years. Hyder and Mayowa should provide a significant boost for the Seahawks defense this upcoming season.