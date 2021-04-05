Russell Wilson Reacts To Sister Anna’s NCAA Championship Win

The Stanford Cardinal won the NCAA Championship in women’s basketball last night, capping off their incredible season with a 54-53 win over Pac-12 rival Arizona in the title game.

Among the victorious Cardinals was Anna Wilson, the younger sister of Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. And the Seahawks QB enjoyed every second of his sister’s big win.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram last night, Russell Wilson congratulated Stanford on their title and had a personal message for Anna. He wrote “I see you sis!” on Twitter and then saved a much deeper message for Instagram.

“Drive. Will. Passion. Energy. You’ve earned it all through hard work, leadership, prayer, & immeasurable Faith,” Wilson wrote on Instagram. “I Love You Anna Wilson. I Love You Champ.”

Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara and even President Joe Biden offered congratulations to the Cardinals too.

Anna Wilson has much more than just name recognition as a college basketball player. 2021 was a breakout season for the Stanford senior.

Wilson was named the Pac-12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team in 2021. She finished the season with 148 points, 119 rebounds, and 65 assists for Tara VanDerveer.

On top of her incredible athletic talent, Wilson is a former Pac-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention.

The sky will be the limit for Anna Wilson once she graduates Stanford. Whether she wants to go pro or stay out of the spotlight, she’ll the support of some stellar people.