Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are hoping Adrian Peterson can be the spark they need to right the ship.

The Seahawks have lost three straight games, falling to 3-8 on the season in the process. They’re last in the NFC West and basically out of the playoff race.

However, the Seahawks still believe they can get things turned around. Perhaps Peterson can be the spark the organization needs.

Wilson revealed on Thursday that Peterson has already been a great example for the Seahawks’ younger players. The veteran back was at Seattle’s facility late Wednesday night getting some extra work in.

Russell Wilson isn’t the only one excited about the Adrian Peterson signing.

Pete Carroll is thrilled he was finally able to sign the former superstar.

“I’m excited to see if he helps out and give us a little something,” Carroll said, via Seahawks.com. “He’s a player that I know I’ve known forever, way back to his high school days, and I admired him tremendously over the years.

“… Always disappointed we didn’t get him back in the day, but like I just told him, we finally got him. So I’m looking forward to seeing how he does and see where he can fit in. He’s an incredible competitor and a great guy, so I’m anxious to give him a chance to get on the field with our boys.”

Adrian Peterson will start out on the Seahawks’ practice squad, but all signs indicate he’ll have a chance to play on the active roster later this season.