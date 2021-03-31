Russell Wilson Reacts To Tyler Lockett Contract News

The Seattle Seahawks tied down one of their most reliable wide receivers by giving Tyler Lockett a massive contract extension. And Seahawks QB Russell Wilson couldn’t be happier for him.

Taking to Twitter following news of the contract extension, Wilson congratulated Lockett on his new deal. He told the 28-year-old wideout that he deserves his money and seems to be looking forward to playing with him again.

“The homie!!! @TDLockett12 Let’s go!!! You deserve it all! Love you bro!” Wilson wrote.

The Seahawks gave Lockett a four-year, $69.2 million contract extension. The deal includes $37 million guaranteed, and makes him among the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

Lockett is coming off one of his best seasons, with a career-high 100 receptions for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett was a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft after a standout career at Kansas State. As a rookie, he earned Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors for his versatility in the kick return game. But while he was Seattle’s primary returner for his first few seasons, he’s improved as a receiver by leaps and bounds.

Over the past three seasons Lockett has averaged over 1,000 receiving yards and scored 28 touchdowns. He is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and already ranks in the top seven in Seahawks history in every major category.

While he may not blow up the stat sheet like his teammate DK Metcalf does, Tyler Lockett is a reliable receiver for Russell Wilson.

And Wilson is glad that Lockett is getting his due.