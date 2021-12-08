The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Open To Trade To 3 Teams

Earlier this offseason, trade rumors surrounded three of the best quarterbacks in the NFL – Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

All three remained with their respective teams. However, there will likely be plenty of interest in all three once the 2021 season comes to a close and the offseason kicks off again.

One insider is getting the party started a little early, though. According to Jordan Schultz, Russell Wilson would “strongly consider” waiving his no-trade clause to three teams.

Schultz reported Wilson has interest in the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants.

In March, Wilson’s agent revealed a list of preferred trade destinations for his client.  According to the agent, Wilson’s preferred trade destinations included the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints.

While the Saints remained on the list, the Bears, Cowboys and Raiders appear to have dropped off.

Seattle entered the 2021 season with plenty of promise once Wilson opted to remain put. However, the season hasn’t been very kind to Wilson or the Seahawks, who are closer to owning the worst record in the league than they are to a playoff spot.

Given Seattle’s struggles this season, Wilson could opt to leave – if Seattle can find the right trade partner. That would also help the team receive some desperately-needed draft compensation.

