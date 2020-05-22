Russell Wilson Reportedly Wants Antonio Brown To Join The Seahawks

Things have been relatively quiet for Antonio Brown as he continues his quest to find a new NFL team.

But the six-time Pro Bowl wideout may have found an unexpected ally in one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. According to ESPN’s John Clayton, Russell Wilson wants to recruit Antonio Brown to the Seattle Seahawks.

Per the report, Wilson “would love” to bring Brown into the fold. Clayton also noted that Brown is close with recently re-signed backup QB Geno Smith. There could easily be a strong incentive for Brown to be on his best behavior in Seattle.

However, Clayton made it clear that even with mutual interest, a deal wouldn’t happen soon. Clayton explained that Seahawks GM John Schneider would let a move like that occur in the summer or near the start of the season. He projects that if the Seahawks do make a move for Brown, it would occur “in late July or August.”

Via 710 AM ESPN Seattle:

“Don’t expect anything soon in regards to Brown. While it is an option down the road, deals like that are something John Schneider waits on, as he likes to leave extra cap room for moves in the summer and during the season. And let’s not go overboard on the Antonio Brown option. He won’t be signed this month, and the Seahawks wouldn’t sign him next month… If the Seahawks would do something with Brown, it would be in late July or August.”

2019 was not Antonio Brown’s finest year in the NFL. After forcing his way out of Pittsburgh via a trade to the Raiders during the offseason, he then forced his way out of Oakland before the start of the season.

He was quickly picked up by the New England Patriots, and started in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins.

But Brown has been out of the league since mid-September. A sexual abuse allegation led to his release from the New England Patriots.

Since then, Brown has gotten into multiple wacky incidents off the field.

But there are always teams willing to let some off-the-field issues slide for a Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Would Russell Wilson be able to corral Antonio Brown?