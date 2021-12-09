Russell Wilson Responds To The Latest Trade Rumor

The Spun

On Wednesday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson could accept a trade this offseason.

According to Jordan Schultz, Russell Wilson would “strongly consider” waiving his no-trade clause to three teams. Schultz reported Wilson has interest in the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants.

The report generated plenty of buzz, but fans were wondering if it was true. Well, on Thursday afternoon, Wilson himself was asked about the latest trade rumors.

He suggested the report was inaccurate.

Wilson called the report bogus and said, “it’s a non-story.”

It might be a non-story from Wilson’s perspective. However, this is not the first time Wilson’s name has popped up in trade rumors this year.

In March, Wilson’s agent revealed a list of preferred trade destinations for his client.  According to the agent, Wilson’s preferred trade destinations included the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints.

Wilson can say all the right things to dispel trade talk right now. However, when the 2021 season is over for the Seahawks, that talk will get louder all the way up to the NFL’s draft in April.

Will Russell Wilson play for a different NFL franchise next season?

