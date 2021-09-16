Russell Wilson Reveals His ‘Crazy’ Idea For NFL Overtime

The NFL has been tweaking its overtime rules for years but still hasn’t managed to get that perfect formula down pat. But Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has an idea to try and fix it.

During ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast, Wilson joined Peyton Manning and Eli Manning to watch. When overtime began, he suggested that a field goal attempt determine the winner of the game.

“I’ve got a crazy idea. Imagine this right here. Imagine we went through this whole thing, this 10-minute overtime, or whatever, nobody scored. You come back in for another coin toss. Do the coin toss… The Raiders come out for a second coin toss, and they win it,” Wilson said.

“So now you get to choose, for one kick – are we going to kick it, or are they going to kick It? You have to kick it from the 35, or maybe the 40.”

If the kicker makes the field goal, their team wins. If he misses, their team loses.

Russell Wilson has an interesting take on how to prevent overtime ties https://t.co/b9oCf5SsYS — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) September 15, 2021

Russell Wilson is definitely right about one thing: The idea is crazy.

Aside from giving too much potential weight to the kickers in deciding a game, Wilson’s idea would potentially make games even longer than they already are, adding potentially many minutes to what would already be a four hour-plus game by that point.

It would be far more likely that teams go the college football route instead – alternating possessions from a set yard line until a winner is declared.

There’s got to be a better way out there than Russell Wilson’s idea.