Russell Wilson Reveals His Mindset After Sunday’s Tough Loss

The Seattle Seahawks were stunned at home by the New York Giants, who held Russell Wilson in check most of the game en route to a 17-12 win.

Speaking to the media after the loss, Wilson lamented taking so many sacks (five of them in total). He pledged that the team would play better but made it clear that it starts with him.

“Obviously, you always want to eliminate sacks,” Wilson said. “You also don’t want to eliminate the key moments. We’ve got to get better. We’ve got to be cleaner. It starts with me.”

Wilson went 27 of 43 for 263 yards and a touchdown with one interception. He also had a lost fumble.

Through the first half of the season, Wilson looked like a clear favorite to finally win NFL MVP. He had 26 touchdowns to just six interceptions through the first seven games and put together a 6-1 record.

But the past five weeks have seen Wilson slow down a little. He has six touchdowns and five interceptions over the last five, with the Seahawks going 2-3 in that span

The Seattle Seahawks still control their own destiny in the NFC West title picture though. Games against the New York Jets and Washington should get them back on track.

Will Russell Wilson return to MVP form in these final weeks of the season? Or will he once again finish the year without any MVP votes?