Earlier this offseason, Russell Wilson was one of three star quarterbacks to express frustration with their respective franchises which sparked some trade rumors.

While Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson remain separated from their teams, Wilson is attending OTAs and minicamp. It’s a clear sign that he’s back on board – at least for now.

On Thursday afternoon, the Seahawks quarterback spoke with reporters about the trade rumors. He made it very clear that he never requested a trade from the organization.

“I did not request a trade. I’ve always wanted to play here,” Wilson said when asked about trade speculation.

Earlier this offseason, Wilson expressed frustration with the team’s offensive line. He is the most-sacked quarterback since he entered the league and finally made it known that he was unhappy.

Those comments eventually led to trade speculation. Wilson’s agent even listed four teams he would accept a trade to – including the Chicago Bears.

Eventually those trade talks died down and now Wilson is making it known he never wanted out.

With Wilson happy and back on board, the Seahawks should be in the playoff mix once again.