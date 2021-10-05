Russell Wilson Says 1 Player Caught His Scouting Report Move

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson always seems to be looking for new ways to challenge his teammates to be the best version of themselves on the football field.

Even if that means deceiving them.

That’s exactly what Wilson did last week before Seattle’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks quarterback confirmed on Tuesday that he had set up a trick in his team’s scouting report before the game.

According to SI’s Corbin K. Smith, Wilson revealed that he put the 49ers mascot “Salvadore Sam” in the Seahawks scouting report to test if his teammates were actually reading them. Although it’s unclear if he was able to fool any of his peers, the 32-year-old quarterback did share who discovered the ruse: wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Russell Wilson confirms he put 49ers mascot "Salvadore Sam" in last week's scouting report to see if teammates were actually reading them. He says DK Metcalf caught it. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) October 5, 2021

Thankfully somebody on the Seahawks offense caught the dummy part of the report. It’s also to no one’s surprise that Metcalf was the one to do it.

Since he came into the NFL with Seattle in 2019, the former Ole Miss wide receiver has impressed with both his on-field output and his tireless work ethic. Metcalf has meshed flawlessly with Wilson and has formed somewhat of a dynamic duo with the veteran Seahawks quarterback.

The pair is off to another strong start in 2021. Metcalf has hauled in 20 catches for 285 yards through the first four weeks of the regular season and has already caught three touchdowns from Wilson during that span.

When looking back to the second-round of the 2019 draft, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has talked about how thrilled he was to land a player like Metcalf. Wilson has echoed that sentiment for the last few seasons and will only be more pleased with the wide receiver’s latest instance of standing out.

The rest of the Seahawks roster will have to wait and see if their quarterback decides to throw in another false piece of information in this Thursday’s scouting report for the Los Angeles Rams.