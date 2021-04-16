Earlier in the NFL offseason, there were heavy rumors that Russell Wilson could be traded by the Seattle Seahawks. Those have died down in a major way over the last few weeks, especially as Seattle has worked to retain key players in free agency.

Among them is one of Wilson’s backfieldmates, running back Chris Carson. One of the most underrated running backs in the league, Carson rushed for over 1,150 yards in 2018 and 2019. His 4.8 yards per carry in 2020 was a career high, but he was limited to 12 games.

There were rumblings that he could head to the Miami Dolphins. Instead, he’s back in Seattle on a two-year deal worth up to $14.6 million.

Russell Wilson played a role in convincing him to return. After all of the rumors about a trade, he seems pretty locked in, based on some quotes from Carson about signing back with the Seahawks.

Chris Carson said Russell Wilson was in his ear during his free agency process. The QB helped keep Carson in Seattle. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) April 15, 2021

“He was definitely in my ear,” Carson said of Russell Wilson, in an interview with the Seattle Seahawks website. “We talked about it before the season ended that we didn’t want this to be the last year we played with each other. He definitely was in my ear during the offseason.”

Carson finished with 681 yards and five touchdowns on 141 carries in 2020. He also caught 37 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns on the year.

As the NFC West continues to ramp up, the Seahawks have to be happy to have their star quarterback and their productive running back committed to the team forward.

[Seahawks.com]