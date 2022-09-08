Russell Wilson: Seahawks Tried To Trade Me "Couple Of Times"

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

In March, the Seattle Seahawks dealt Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. According to the star quarterback, this wasn't the first time the franchise put him on the trading block.

Before he took the practice field Thursday, Wilson told reporters that Seattle tried to trade him at least a few times.

"Definitely they tried to, a couple of times, tried to see what was out there,'' Wilson said, via ESPN. "It's part of the business, being a professional and everything else ... I believe in my talents, of who I am, I feel I'm one of the best in the world.''

ESPN published a story earlier this week that detailed Seattle's attempt to trade Wilson prior to the 2018 draft.

It's fitting that Wilson's first regular-season game as a member of the Broncos will be against the Seahawks.

Wilson was asked what kind of reception he expects from the fans at Lumen Field on Monday night.

"Seattle forever means the world to me,'' Wilson replied. "I loved it there, like I said, I played 10 years there, it was an amazing experience, I loved every second of it.''

Kickoff for the Broncos-Seahawks game is at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.