Russell Wilson Has Gaudy New Goal For NFL Career

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is 31 years old entering the 2020 season. That means he should be right in the middle of his prime, but even with star quarterbacks extending their careers in recent years, it would be surprising to see him play much more than another decade or so.

43-year old Tom Brady and 41-year old Drew Brees are rewriting the narrative for quarterbacks over 40. Even so, it would be a pretty big surprise if both players were around in three seasons. Apparently that is the kind of longevity that Wilson hopes to have, as he enters his ninth NFL season.

“My goal is to play at least another 15 years,” Wilson told Sports Illustrated‘s Connor Orr in a recent video interview. “I got at least 10-plus more years left in me,” he added, a mark that would put him on a level with Brees. Wilson will turn 32 in November.

“I just turned 31, I’m right in the beginning of my prime,” Wilson said. “…For me, I’m just getting started. That’s the fun part. I’m just getting started.”

"My goal is to play at least another 15 years."

Wilson has been remarkably durable during his career, starting all 128 games since winning the Seattle Seahawks quarterback job as a rookie in 2012. He has also made 15 playoff starts, leading Seattle to a 9-6 postseason record, capturing a Super Bowl in just his second NFL season.

Wilson has been a Pro Bowl player in all but one of his NFL seasons, was an All-Pro this past year, and led the league in passer rating in 2015 and touchdowns in 2017. He is also the type of accurate, cerebral player that should age well, although like one of the guys he draws many comparisons to—Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers—there are some questions about how the mobility and elusiveness that are such big parts of his game will age.

Whether it is 10 or 15 more pro seasons, Wilson should have a few more legitimate shots at winning another Super Bowl, and should be in contention for his first MVP Award, something that has eluded him so far. He’s building a serious Hall of Fame candidacy as well, and some would probably argue he is already at that level with what he’s accomplished so far.

[Sports Illustrated]