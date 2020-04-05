Russell Wilson Sends A Message To Jadeveon Clowney

As we near the one-month mark in NFL free agency, former Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is still without a team.

Despite his reputation as a fearsome pass rusher, Clowney’s known options are limited to the Seahawks and only a couple of other teams. But Clowney has one very powerful voice advocating for him to return to the fold.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson called out Jadeveon Clowney directly. He said that the Seahawks need him and that he hopes his ex-teammate returns to the Seahawks in 2020.

“Clowney come back,” Wilson said, per SeahawksWire. “If you are listening bro. We’ve got another Super Bowl to win, man. We need you. We need you to come back Clowney. Clowney, Clowney if you can hear me, please come back, bro. I need you homie.”

“Clowney if you can hear me, please come back, bro. I need you homie.” https://t.co/pZ4O6Muk1h — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) April 4, 2020

But Clowney’s lone season with the Seattle Seahawks was underwhelming to say the least. In 13 games he recorded 3.0 sacks, 13 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and a pick-six.

Perhaps the biggest – or maybe even only – disconnect between Clowney and other teams is his price tag. The Seahawks aren’t exactly rolling in dough at the moment, as OverTheCap estimates they have less than $15 million in space. Meanwhile, Clowney is believed to want upwards of $17 million per year.

Despite making three Pro Bowls in six NFL seasons, Clowney has yet to top 10 sacks in a single campaign. He’s had only one year where he’s played in all 16 games.

Suffice it to say, Clowney will probably have to decide between getting paid what he think he’s worth, and playing for a team that wants him.

Can Russell Wilson convince Jadeveon Clowney to return to Seattle?