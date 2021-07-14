Russell Wilson Sends Clear Message About Seahawks Roster

Russell Wilson might not have been pleased with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, but these days he seems to be very optimistic about the team’s roster.

During an interview with Kevin Clark of The Ringer, Wilson was asked about his excitement level for the new-look offense under Shane Waldron.

Before he provided his thoughts on Waldron’s offense, Wilson raved about the Seahawks’ personnel. He believes they have “everything they need” to make a Super Bowl run this upcoming season.

“I’m looking forward to the growth of our players,” Wilson told Clark, via The Ringer. “DK Metcalf having another year; he’s still such a young guy. Chris Carson being back; we’re so excited to have him back out there with us, the player that he is. Gerald Everett, coming from the Rams, is a tremendous football player.

“There’s so many great guys and players. Duane Brown has been so dominant for us ever since he’s gotten here at the left-tackle position. We got a new guard in Gabe Jackson who is a physical, dominant player, and I’m excited for Damien Lewis to move to left guard—what a player he was last year. The energy of us—I think a guy like Jamal Adams, just imagine his second year playing for the Seahawks. He was amazing last year, how he flies around the field. Bobby Wagner, there’s nobody better at his position and no better leader than him. He’s been amazing all these years. Then you have guys like [Quandre] Diggs who can make all the plays. We have everything we need and everything we want. We want to have fans back and get back after it.

I had a chat with Russell Wilson yesterday

-On watching the Euros in Italy and seeing celebrations in the streets ("It's like the NFL times ten.")

-On the 2021 Seahawks ("We think we’ve got a chance to win it all and we’re going to go for it.)

Much more: https://t.co/nSgEQd2hWA — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) July 14, 2021

Seattle has put together an impressive receiving corps around Wilson, as it features Gerald Everett, Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf and D’Wayne Eskridge.

The Seahawks also went out of their way this offseason to hire a new offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron. So far, it sounds like Wilson is a big fan of Waldron.

“I think for our offense, I’m just excited for our guys to continue to grow and make plays. It’s been fun having Shane Waldron there. He’s been an amazing mind, super collaborative. We’ve had a lot of fun and done a lot of great things and thrown a bunch of touchdowns over the last nine years, whatever it’s been. It’s been amazing along the journey, and it’s time to throw some more and win some more games. That’s what we’re excited about. We think we’ve got a chance to win it all and we’re going to go for it.”

This was a chaotic offseason for the Seahawks to say the least, but it appears that better days are ahead.