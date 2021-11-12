Odell Beckham practically had his pick of the quarterback he wanted to catch passes from the rest of this season. In the end, Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles beat out everyone else.

Beckham made his free-agency decision on Thursday afternoon, signing a one-year deal with the the Los Angeles Rams. It was a significant for the Super Bowl contender and a disappointing loss for Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

The Seattle quarterback was told about the OBJ news following Thursday’s practice. He kept his response as short as possible.

Wilson wished Beckham all the best as he heads to Los Angeles.

"Good for him. He'll do great," Wilson said of OBJ. "Wish him the best."

The Seahawks had been linked to Beckham, and there’s no way to put a positive spin on this. It has to be a crushing blow for Russell Wilson as well.

Wilson publicly complained about the Seahawks’ front office during this past off-season. He centered on the organization’s inability to surround the star quarterback with a strong supporting cast. Losing out on the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes is another setback.

The good news for the Seahawks is they’re not out of the playoff race just yet. With Wilson returning from injury, Seattle will almost always keep things interesting. And Wilson will face NFC West foes five more times this season, so he’ll have his chances.

Wilson and the Seahawks will try and put the OBJ loss behind them this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.