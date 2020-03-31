Russell Wilson Shares Adorable At-Home Training Video

The ongoing quarantine due to the outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted in many people spending more time with their family. Russell Wilson certainly is.

For Russ, family time even extends to training at home. Wilson posted awesome video this afternoon of himself working out with his stepson Future.

The pair can be seen in the gym, with Future and Russ even dressing somewhat alike. Then, they move outside to do some drill work. It looks like Russ is teaching the youngster how to be a quarterback.

“Bonding Time! #HardWork w/ Future Fun ballin’ today! The Best Teammate!” Wilson tweeted.

Young Future is only five years old, but he looks to have the makings of being an athlete. His stepdad is a pretty good person to emulate in that regard.

We expect this won’t be the first time you see the duo working out together over the next couple of months.

They will certainly have plenty of time to spend together.