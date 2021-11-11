Russell Wilson Shares Crazy Detail From His Recovery

Just a few days ago, the Seattle Seahawks received some welcomed news when the team announced star quarterback Russell Wilson was officially cleared to play.

Wilson suffered a ruptured tendon on the middle finger of his throwing hand on October 7 against the Los Angeles Rams. After missing just three games, Wilson will be back at it this weekend.

If there’s anything fans know about Wilson, it’s that he tends to recover a little faster than everyone thinks he will. There’s a reason for that – he just never stops working.

On Thursday afternoon, the star quarterback told reporters he worked 19-20 hours a day during his rehab in order to get back as soon as possible. According to Seahawks reporter Bob Condotta, Wilson attempted to set records in his recovery.

Wilson said he worked 19-20 hours a day trying to set records in his recovery. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) November 11, 2021

We won’t test the veracity of these claims from Wilson, but it seems a little far-fetched. If he worked 20 hours a day on his rehab, that means he only slept for a few hours and must have missed a meal or two.

Regardless, the Seahawks are happy he’ll be back on the field this weekend. He and the team face off against a Green Bay Packers team that will likely welcome back Aaron Rodgers.

Both teams will be getting their star quarterbacks back, but who will win?