Russell Wilson Shares His Thoughts On QB Colin Kaepernick

The death of George Floyd has inspire the sports world to come out and share their thoughts on injustice in America. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is the latest athlete to open up on this topic.

Wilson spoke to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times in a video chat this afternoon about Floyd’s death. During his discussion with Condotta, the former Super Bowl champion mentioned Colin Kaepernick.

Regardless of all the criticism that Kaepernick has received over the past few years, Wilson continues to support his former division rival.

“We all need to find our own ways of how we’re going to love and how we’re going to make a difference, and everybody may do it differently,” Wilson said. “I don’t know what everybody’s going to do and how they’re going to do it, but it’s calling for people to understand what’s really going on. It’s heavy on me because I think the reality is with Colin, in particular, is he was trying to symbolize the right thing. People may have taken that the wrong way. But I think he was trying to do the right thing. The bottom line.”

Russell Wilson says there has to be “radical changes” to our system. Says Colin Kaepernick was standing up for something way greater than was understood at the time. pic.twitter.com/XKQ5Z5AWLj — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 3, 2020

Over the weekend, former NFL vice president of communications Joe Lockhart suggested that Minnesota should sign Kaepernick this offseason.

At this point, it’s tough to envision a team signing Kaepernick. He’s been out of the league ever since the 2016 season.

That being said, the amount of support surrounding Kaepernick continues to grow. More importantly, the majority of players in the NFL have rallied together for the same cause.