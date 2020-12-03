Russell Wilson Shares Honest Reaction To Josh Gordon News

There are a lot of people in Seattle happy to hear that Josh Gordon has been reinstated by the league. But few are going to be as happy as Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Wilson revealed that he heard the news coming off the practice field. Wilson spoke glowingly of Gordon and what he did for the Seahawks in 2019.

“He’s an amazing receiver,” Wilson said. “A guy who was great for us last season, made some great plays.”

Wilson also had some kind words for Gordon on a more personal level. He said he hopes that Gordon’s reinstatement serves as “a testament to his growth.”

Josh Gordon and one start in five games for the Seahawks in 2019 after joining them via waivers. He finished the season with seven catches for 139 yards.

Between his stint with the Seahawks and the Patriots that year, he had 27 catches for 426 yards and a touchdown.

At 29 years of age, Gordon is still in his prime, and when healthy he’s proven he can be a playmaker. That may be exactly what the Seahawks need to get them over the hump as star wide receiver DK Metcalf continues to develop his game.

Russell Wilson has had to do a lot of things on his own to get the Seahawks to the 8-3 record they have right now. Maybe Josh Gordon can finally take some of the pressure off him.