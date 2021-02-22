Report: Here’s The Starting Point For A Russell Wilson Trade

A blockbuster trade involving Russell Wilson is highly unlikely this off-season. But in the event it transpires, the Seahawks have reportedly named a starting price point.

The Wilson trade rumors began several weeks ago when the veteran quarterback interviewed with Dan Patrick. The Seahawks quarterback admitted his frustration with Seattle and the ongoing hits he’s taken, due to a lack of protection from his offensive line, these past few seasons. Up to this point, Wilson hadn’t ever publicly disclosed his complaints with Seattle.

There’s concrete reason to believe Wilson could eventually demand a trade this off-season. Seattle has failed to include him in important roster decisions, which is uncommon for quarterbacks of Wilson’s caliber.

In the event the Seahawks place Wilson on the trading block, it’d require at least three first-round picks, according to insider Michael Silver.

The @Seahawks are staying quiet in the wake of Russell Wilson's recent comments… but that isn't stopping teams from calling to see if he's available…

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of this report is that there’s actually a price point for Russell Wilson floating around. That could only mean one thing: the Seahawks are starting to entertain the idea of a blockbuster trade, something the organization wasn’t doing a week or two ago.

The Seahawks may eventually come to the realization that their Super Bowl window with Wilson is all but closed. Seattle hasn’t built the roster all too well these past few years, especially along the offensive and defensive line.

If Seattle feels like that window is practically closed, trading Wilson now could help start a rebuild. But that doesn’t exactly fall in line with the Seahawks’ patch-work strategy in past years.