Russell Wilson’s Performance Tonight Has NFL Fans Stunned

Few quarterbacks garner the respect that Russell Wilson receives when he enters the postseason. The 32-year-old immediately becomes one of the most fearsome players in the league when he’s uncorked in the playoffs.

But on Saturday afternoon, someone clearly forgot to tell the Rams that they should fear the Seahawks quarterback.

Behind an impressive effort from Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles defense, the Rams stifled Wilson all day long during their Wild Card playoff game against Seattle. Late in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks quarterback had completed just 11 of his 25 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns. However, he’d also taken three sacks and thrown an interception that led to a pick-six on a first half wide receiver screen.

The performance was one of the worst of Wilson’s 2020, after he established himself as an early season MVP candidate. NFL fans made sure to let their thoughts known on Twitter as they seemed stunned at the veteran quarterback’s play.

Russell Wilson cooking right now…. pic.twitter.com/Lr86tC91yo — Evan Fox (@evanfoxy) January 10, 2021

Russell Wilson went from MVP favorite to 3rd best QB on the field in the same game with John Wolford and a nine-fingered Jared Goff real quick. — Faux John Madden (@FauxJohnMadden) January 10, 2021

The Rams defense versus Russell Wilson pic.twitter.com/h6d8A1Stt1 — NFL Humor (@NFLHumor) January 10, 2021

I said on CCK that I thought Seattle was a weird team all year that could get picked off but that no team that lost to the Jets this season is gonna win when it counts. The FUCKING RAMS. Losing to the Jets, then beating Russell fucking Wilson in the playoffs. I HATE SEAN MCVAY — KFC (@KFCBarstool) January 10, 2021

"Sean McVay just does not want the ball in Russell Wilson's hands."

The way Russ has played today, I think McVay should feel pretty good about putting the ball in Wilson's hands. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 10, 2021

With Russell Wilson and the Seahawks struggling, the Rams took advantage on offense as well. Despite losing staring quarterback John Wolford in the first quarter, Jared Goff plugged in and ran an efficient game. The 26-year-old protected the football and threw for a touchdown, even with an injured thumb. Running back Cam Akers took a heavy workload and turned it into an impressive day, rushing for 131 yards and a touchdown.

However, the Rams apparent victory didn’t come without a cost. Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald suffered an abdominal injury and missed much of the game’s fourth quarter. Lead wide receiver Cooper Kupp also appeared to sustain a non-contact knee injury as Los Angeles tried to lock up the win.

For Seattle and Wilson, the loss will likely end their season short of another Super Bowl. After winning a title in his sophomore season, the 32-year-old has yet to earn another ring during his nine-year career.