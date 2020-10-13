Russell Wilson Sums Up His Thoughts On NFL MVP Snubs

Russell Wilson has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for several years now, and yet he hasn’t received an NFL MVP vote thus far in his career. On Tuesday, he spoke to ESPN’s First Take about getting snubbed for the award.

Even though Wilson deserves MVP recognition at this point in his career, he doesn’t sound too worried about getting snubbed.

“I’m just grateful to be able to play this game. The reality is every day I wake up I try to be the best in the world at what I do. I never try to settle for second place,” Wilson said. “I don’t really want a vote. I want to be able to win the whole thing.”

When asked where he’s heading as a player, Wilson said “Hopefully I’m headed to a place where only few can go.”

Through five games this season, Wilson has 1,502 passing yards, 19 touchdown passes and three interceptions. You can make a strong argument he’s the MVP right now.

Seattle currently owns a 5-0 record in large part because of its quarterback. Wilson is putting up jaw-dropping numbers, meanwhile the Seahawks’ defense is on pace to give up the most yards in NFL history.

If Wilson continues to carry the Seahawks this season, he’ll certainly earn some MVP votes.

Wilson will try to keep his hot start going when he takes on the Cardinals in two weeks.