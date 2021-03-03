Adam Schefter Has Latest on Potential Russell Wilson Trade To Saints

Last week, Russell Wilson put the rest of the NFL on notice by listing a few teams he wouldn’t mind getting traded to. Though he hasn’t officially requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks, the fact that he put together a list has led to a ton of speculation.

The list for Wilson includes the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints. ESPN’s Adam Schefter isn’t so sure one of those landing spots is a realistic option, though.

“Don’t see the Cowboys being able to make a move for Russell Wilson as much sense as it might make to some,” Schefter said on his podcast. “To do that, they would have to get Dak Prescott traded to Seattle, and Dak Prescott would have to be willing to sign, what we think will be his franchise tender, to make that trade possible.”

While the Cowboys might be out of the sweepstakes for Wilson, the Saints are considered an “interesting” landing spot for Wilson.

Schefter mentioned that New Orleans and Seattle have some history when it comes to pulling off blockbuster trades.

“New Orleans Saints interesting, would make a lot of sense,” Schefter said, via 247Sports. “What I would say here is that there’s a lot of history between these two teams in terms of trades. Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis in New Orleans, John Schneider, Pete Carroll in Seattle. They had a trade once for Jimmy Graham that was a big deal. They had a trade once for Max Unger, big deal. They’ve made deals, and they are familiar with each other.

The main issue for the Saints is their lack of trade assets at the moment. They currently own the No. 28 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which isn’t that appealing. General manager Mickey Loomis could add a few players to sweeten the deal, like Taysom Hill and Marshon Lattimore, but that might not be enough.

However, it doesn’t sound like Schefter is ready to rule out the Saints.

“But what can the Saints realistically give back that would fill the Seahawks quarterback position? Taysom Hill? That’s not gonna work, not enough. And then their pick is at the back end of the first round, and they have cap problems. So, as great as Russell Wilson would fit in New Orleans, that is not an easy trade to make. More likely than Dallas, but still very difficult to pull off. But the Saints are very creative and if they could be creative here to Seattle were willing. That would be a spot that would be worth watching.”

Going from Drew Brees to Russell Wilson would be the perfect scenario for the Saints. That is, of course, if Brees actually retires this offseason.

Trade rumors involving Wilson won’t be going away anytime soon, so NFL fans should keep an eye out on this developing situation.

[ESPN]