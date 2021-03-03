How The Seahawks Reportedly Feel About Russell Wilson Drama

It is hard to imagine an NFL team being thrilled when their star quarterback starts making waves about wanting a trade. That is the case with the Seattle Seahawks, amid the issues with Russell Wilson.

We haven’t heard a definitive trade request from Wilson’s camp. The most likely result of all of this is that Wilson is still in Seattle this fall, but some are starting to come around on the idea that the Seahawks should see what is out there for Mr. Unlimited.

“I think the situation is worse than I previously believed,” NFL Network’s Michael Silver said on Wednesday. “If the Seahawks are not at least having conversations about the possibility of a Russell Wilson trade right now, they’re committing malpractice.

“When your agent comes out publicly and says ‘I would play for one of these four teams,’ and your client has a no-trade clause, you’re not doing that if you strictly want to stay,” he added. Wilson reportedly favors potential moves to the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints.

If the @Seahawks weren't fielding offers for Russell Wilson at this point, they'd be committing malpractice. Their QB is clearly unhappy. @nflnetwork @AndrewSiciliano pic.twitter.com/HYnq7ySTmn — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 3, 2021

“The Seahawks are not happy with the way this has gone down since the end of the season,” Silver added. “I believe that they will listen to offers from any of those four teams… I think Pete Carroll regards himself as a problem solver and will try to figure out a way to patch this up, but unless things get a lot better, even if he does come back, think about what’s on the line in a very tough division this upcoming season.”

He adds that if Wilson plays for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020, and the team fails to address some of the issues that Wilson has laid out—communication from the staff, play calling, and his own protection—it could evolve into a Wilson vs. Carroll situation, with the team having to decide between the two franchise cornerstones.

Last season, Seahawks fans called for the team to “let Russ cook,” and it did for a while. He found himself atop the MVP race to start the year, though a shaky Seahawks defense started to pose issues as the season went along. Carroll and his staff really reeled things in around mid-season, and Wilson’s numbers came back to earth. He may have to give even more leeway over to the star quarterback this fall, to get everyone back on the same page… that is, if he remains on the team.

[Michael Silver]