Report: Teams Reached Out To The Seahawks About Russell Wilson

Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks leads his team onto the fieldSEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks leads his team onto the field to start the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

This appears to be the year of the blockbuster quarterback trade in the National Football League.

So far in 2021, Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff have been traded. More quarterbacks are likely to be moved, too, potentially including Carson Wentz, Teddy Bridgewater and Deshaun Watson.

Another big-time name has surfaced in trade rumors, too: Russell Wilson.

While the Seattle Seahawks star quarterback is almost certainly staying put, teams have reportedly expressed interest in trading for him.

From the report:

Will the Seahawks trade Russell Wilson? A couple of teams have called Seattle to inquire about Wilson’s availability, but there’s no chance the Seahawks are dealing their star QB.

“No chance” sounds about right, but the fact that teams called in the first place shows how crazy the trade market will be this offseason.

If the Seahawks do eventually decide to move on from Wilson, he would likely fetch more than any quarterback in recent history. Wilson is coming off another incredible season and seems primed for several more elite years.

Seattle, though, is clearly attempting to build around Wilson for years to come.


