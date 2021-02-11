All reports indicate the Seahawks are in no way going to trade Russell Wilson, but that hasn’t stopped teams from contacting Seattle’s front office.

Wilson’s patience with the Seahawks’ organization is reportedly on thin ice. He ran for his life each and every game of the 2020 season, and took a ton of big hits doing so.

The star quarterback hasn’t gone as far to demand a trade, at least publicly. But his latest public complaints reflect directly back on Seattle’s inability to surround its franchise quarterback with a Super Bowl-worthy roster.

Still, the Seahawks aren’t even exploring the idea of shipping Wilson elsewhere. But that hasn’t stopped various NFL teams from contacting Seattle’s front office about a potential trade, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“I can tell you more teams continue to call the Seahawks about the availability, potentially, of Russell Wilson,” Pelissero said on Thursday. “I also can tell you those teams, from what I have picked up on so far, have gotten no indication that the Seahawks are in any way inclined to trading their star quarterback.”

More teams have reached out about Russell Wilson, but the #Seahawks have shown no inclination to trade their star QB, whose media tour continues. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/3o5blMhzCj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2021

It appears Russell Wilson isn’t going anywhere. That is, unless the star quarterback demands a trade.

So far, Wilson’s complaints have been cryptic, yet subtle. If he goes the more viral route, Seattle may have no other choice than to find a trade partner.

For now, the Seahawks are keeping Wilson in the Pacific Northwest. But until the 2021 season commences, teams will be in contact with Seattle’s front office.