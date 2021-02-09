5 Teams That Could Make A Blockbuster Russell Wilson Trade

Trouble could be brewing for the Seattle Seahawks. Even though Russell Wilson hasn’t demanded a trade, at least not yet, the star quarterback is frustrated with the team’s personnel.

When asked what has frustrated Wilson the most in recent years, he responded “I’m frustrated with getting hit too much.”

Seattle hasn’t shown any interest in moving off of Wilson at this time, but crazier things have happened in the NFL. One thing is certain: Wilson would have plenty of suitors lined up for his services.

In fact, let’s entertain the idea of a blockbuster trade involving Wilson and see which teams would quickly pick up the phone and dial the Seahawks’ number.

Indianapolis Colts

It’s no secret that Indianapolis is looking for a new quarterback. Now that Philip Rivers is retired, Frank Reich needs a new gunslinger to run his offense.

The Colts have been linked to Carson Wentz, but why not get a better and more proven option in Wilson? Another reason why Indy makes so much sense is because they have what he’s looking for in terms of protection. Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith will be a formidable trio for a long time.

Let’s also not forget that Indianapolis has a solid group of skill players. Wilson would have an elite backfield led by Nyheim Hines and Jonathan Taylor, as well as big-bodied wide receivers in Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman Jr.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jon Gruden is predictably unpredictable – if that even makes sense. There are already rumors circulating about Derek Carr being on the trade block, so the Raiders aren’t opposed to upgrading their quarterback.

Honestly, Carr is not the main issue for Las Vegas. That being said, Gruden would most likely love to get his hands on Wilson. His ability to throw the ball downfield would mesh well with Bryan Edwards, Henry Ruggs and Tyrell Williams.

Las Vegas has made aggressive moves in the past under Gruden, so it can’t be ruled out in the potential Wilson sweepstakes. As for Seattle, it could land multiple first-round picks and Carr in return for Wilson.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers made their thoughts on Teddy Bridgewater very clear when they offered him in a trade for Matthew Stafford. In other words, they’re looking to make a change at that position.

Matt Rhule needs his franchise quarterback if he’s going to lead Carolina to the playoffs. Adding an elite quarterback like Wilson to an offense that features Robby Anderson, Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore would be downright lethal.

Carolina could give Seattle a ton of picks to speed up its rebuilding process, with the No. 8 pick in this year’s NFL Draft being the main piece.

Miami Dolphins

Not every team can say this, but the Dolphins are truly a quarterback away from being a Super Bowl contender. Giving up both its first-round picks in this year’s draft as well as Tua Tagovailoa might land them Wilson.

Miami doesn’t have a lot of weapons, which would be an issue for Wilson, but they’ve shown a willingness to invest in the offensive line.

Pair an MVP-caliber quarterback in Wilson with Brian Flores’ defense, and the Dolphins might just very well be the team to beat in the AFC East.

New Orleans Saints

This would take some wizardry from Mickey Loomis to pull this off, but Wilson would be the perfect successor to Drew Brees in New Orleans.

For starters, Brees and Wilson were tremendous friends on the field and have a great deal of respect for each other. More importantly, Wilson modeled his game after Brees. Coming out of college, he was a short quarterback who was underestimated by many scouts.

Seattle and New Orleans have some history when it comes to making trades. Back in 2015, the Seahawks acquired Jimmy Graham in exchange for Max Unger and a first-round pick. This deal would be much harder to pull off, but it’d be nice to see what Wilson can accomplish in Sean Payton’s offense.